Ganja worth Rs 2 crore seized in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, one held

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jul 24 (PTI) Around 490 kg of ganja worth nearly Rs 2 crore has been seized from a truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district and its driver was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The vehicle, bearing the registration number of Uttar Pradesh, was en route to Hazaribag from Ranchi late on Tuesday when it was stopped near the Kuju police outpost, SP Ajay Kumar told reporters.

He said police recovered the narcotics substance after searching the truck and arrested the driver, identified as Tulsi Yadav (55).

Further investigation is underway, the SP added. PTI CORR SAN RBT