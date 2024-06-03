Ganja worth Rs 2.2 cr seized in Solapur; one held

Pune, Jun 3 (PTI) Customs officials seized ganja worth Rs 2.2 crore from a truck in Maharashtra's Solapur district and arrested one person, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted the truck on May 30 and recovered 883 kg of ganja, which was being transported from Odisha under the garb of poultry manure, Pune Customs Commissioner Yashodhan Wanage said.

The contraband was supposed to be distributed in the Solapur region, he said.

"We have arrested one person in connection with the seizure, and an offence has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said. PTI SPK ARU