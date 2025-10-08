Ganja worth Rs 28.88 lakh destroyed by Thane police

Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) The Thane district rural police has destroyed 128.6 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 28.88 lakh, seized in eight different cases.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anmol Mittal said the destruction was carried out on Monday in accordance with the prescribed legal and environmental procedures at a designated facility in Taloja industrial area.

Officials of the Thane Rural Police, Excise and Forensic departments and Pollution Control Board were present to ensure the procedure was conducted in compliance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI COR KRK