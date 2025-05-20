Ganja worth Rs 3 cr seized in MP's Shahdol district

Shahdol (MP), May 20 (PTI) Ganja worth Rs 3 crore was seized from outside a hut in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Tuesday.

At least 38 kg of the contraband was lying unclaimed near a hut in the forest of Girui Khurd under the Jaisinghnagar police station area, Shahdol Superintendent of Police Ramji Srivastava said.

"The contraband was hidden in sacks in front of the hut. The police found 121 sacks of ganja," he said.

A criminal case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against an unidentified accused at Jaisinghnagar police station, and a probe is on to track down the accused, the official said. PTI COR BNS MAS ARU