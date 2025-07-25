Ganja worth Rs 30 lakh seized from abandoned car in MP's Shahdol

Shahdol, Jul 24 (PTI) At least 300 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh was seized from an abandoned car in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Friday.

The police received a tip-off about a car accident in the Kunda Tola area under the jurisdiction of Sidhi police station on Wednesday night, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Mishra said.

On reaching the scene, the police team found a white car with a Chhattisgarh registration number abandoned on a field, he said.

"We found 294 plastic packets containing a substance, later identified as ganja," Mishra told PTI.

He said that the seized contraband weighed 301.75 kg and was valued at Rs 30 lakh.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against unidentified persons, and an investigation is underway, the official said.

The police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and locate those involved in the interstate smuggling racket, he said. PTI COR LAL ARU