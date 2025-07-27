Ganja worth Rs 3.67 cr seized, 126 peddlers nabbed so far in 2025: NF Railway

Guwahati, Jul 27 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway on Sunday said it has recovered ganja worth Rs 3.67 crore so far this year from different stations in its jurisdiction.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma in a statement said that since the beginning of the year, the RPF has recovered 3,706.94 kg of ganja.

During this period, the RPF also apprehended 126 drug peddlers in connection with these seizures, he said.

"It is worth mentioning that the RPF of NF Railway remains committed to the goal of a drug-free nation and maintains constant vigilance against the smuggling and transportation of contraband items at various railway stations and onboard trains," Sharma said.

He said that from July 17 to 24, RPF teams carried out operations at Agartala, Katihar, Bagdogra, Rangapara North, Lumding and Guwahati railway stations and trains.

"As a result of the sustained efforts, approximately 168.67 kg of ganja valued at around Rs 16.83 lakh were recovered and two individuals were apprehended in connection with the seizure," the statement said.

Additionally, 475 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1.05 lakh were confiscated, leading to the arrest of five persons, it added.

In separate actions during the same period, RPF personnel also apprehended seven individuals involved in the theft of passenger belongings and successfully recovered six stolen mobile phones, one laptop and Rs 1.19 lakh in cash from them, Sharma said. PTI TR TR SOM