Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai

Thane, May 24 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police has seized 20 kg of ganja and arrested seven drug peddlers during simultaneous raids at multiple locations, officials said on Saturday.
The Anti-Narcotics Cell and local police units conducted raids at 48 places starting 5 am on Friday under `Operation Prahar' and seized 20.7 kg of ganja or cannabis worth Rs 40 lakh, said a release here.
Around 150 personnel were involved in the operation, it said.
Efforts were underway to trace the source of the seized contraband, the release added. PTI COR KRK