Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Noida

Noida, Aug 19 (PTI) Noida police has seized more than 164 kg of ganja smuggled from Odisha for sale in the National Capital Region. Two suspected smugglers were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 40 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said that during investigation near Kheda Chauganpur roundabout, a truck was stopped.

On searching, more than 164 kg of illegal ganja kept in six plastic bags was found in it. Police have arrested two men -- Ali Hasan and Yogendra.

During interrogation, police found that the ganja consignment was bought from Odisha by Arvind Kishore alias Tony and was to be supplied in the National Capital Region, the DCP said.

Police said the ganja was hidden between granite stones in the truck. A search to nab Arvind Kishore who is absconding is on, they said.