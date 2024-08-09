Ganja worth Rs 51 lakh being smuggled to Ayodhya seized in MP's Sagar

Indore, Aug 9 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized around 170 kilograms of ganja, which was being taken to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district and arrested one person, a police official said on Friday.

The consignment was being smuggled from Devgaon in Maaharashtra to Ayodhya, NCB's Indore regional director Ritesh Ranjan said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the NCB team stopped the truck at Titarpani toll plaza here in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. We found 170 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 51 lakh hidden under sacks of fish feed. A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case was registered against the arrested person," he said.

The Indore-based regional unit of the NCB has seized over 3,000 kg of narcotics worth around Rs 9.5 crore since January 1, officials said. PTI HWP MAS BNM