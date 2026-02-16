Ganja worth Rs 6 crore seized at IGI Airport; 2 flyers from Bangkok arrested

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok were intercepted by Customs officers at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and over six kg of suspected ganja with an estimated value of Rs 6.019 crore was seized from them, officials said on Monday.

"Based on profiling, the passengers were diverted from the Green Channel for X-ray and detailed examination of their personal baggage," the Customs department said in a statement.

It said that during examination of the bags, "a total of seven polythene pouches containing green coloured narcotic substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana were recovered, three packets from a brown colour travel bag and four packets from a blue and grey colour travel bag." "The recovered substance weighed 6,019 grams (net weight), and on field diagnostic testing, the substance prima facie tested positive for ganja/marijuana," the statement said, adding that the estimated illicit market value of the seized contraband was approximately Rs 6.019 crore.

According to the statement, the passengers were arrested, and the recovered narcotic substance along with packing material was seized under the NDPS Act. PTI MHS MPL MPL