Ganja worth Rs 6.2 cr seized in MP's Morena district, one held

Morena (MP), Mar 14 (PTI) At least 30 quintals of ganja worth Rs 6.2 crore smuggled from Odisha were seized from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Friday.

The vehicle heading to Delhi was intercepted near Savitapur under the Civil Lines police station area on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI.

He said the consignment, which was smuggled from Odisha, was concealed under sacks of fodder.

The seized contraband was worth Rs 6.2 crore, he said, adding that the truck carried a Chhattisgarh registration number.

"The driver has been arrested, and we are interrogating him to learn more about the modus operandi," Saurabh said. PTI COR LAL ARU