Ganjam district Child Welfare Committee member murdered

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 12 (PTI) A Ganjam District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member was killed by some miscreants near her house here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Nilakantha Nagar here on Wednesday night, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Soudamini Rath (58).

Getting information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from a pool of blood on Thursday morning and sent it for post-mortem at MKCG Medical College here.

The exact reason behind the murder was under investigation, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

The driver of the deceased was detained for interrogation. The details of the incident will be known only after a thorough interrogation of the driver, a police officer said. PTI BBM BBM RG