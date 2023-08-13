Ganjam women self-help groups to make 4 lakh Tricolours for Independence Day

Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 13 (PTI) Thirty-year-old Jhili Moharana of Odisha’s Ganjam district has been relentlessly stitching Tricolours for the second edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme to be held on Independence Day.

Jhili, secretary of a tailoring group under Mission Shakti in Hinjili, is among 1,700 members of 73 women self-help groups (WSHG) and producers’ groups in all 22 blocks of the district and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) who are engaged in making 4 lakh national flags that will flutter on government buildings in the district on Independence Day.

The WSHGs have almost completed their task, a government officer said.

"The initiative is not only extra earnings for them, but also awakens the patriotic spirit among people," said Meeta Swain, secretary of a tailoring unit in Sheragada.

The flags made by the SHGs will flutter on all government buildings across the district on August 15, said Keerthi Vassan V, chief executive officer, zilla parishad.

In the first edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme last year, around 700 members of the WSHGs of 14 blocks had prepared around 2.50 lakh national flags which were distributed across the district, officials said.

"Our group has received an order to stitch 5,480 national flags. Each flag measures 20x30 square-inches and costs Rs 25. The flags will be completed before August 14 and given to the district administration. We have engaged 45 members to meet the target," said Jyoti Nayak, president, Matru Shakti tailoring producers’ group at Padmapur in Sheragada block.

"We have distributed the work among 73 WSHGs in the district and all of them have been asked to complete it before August 14," said Padmanabh Panda, chief executive officer, Ganjam Producers’ Company Limited, the marketing wing of the WSHGs. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB