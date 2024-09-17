“Ganpati Bappa” in vintage Rolls Royce cynosure of all eyes

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) A vintage Rolls Royce used by a family to ferry Lord Ganesh idol for immersion attracted a large crowd of onlookers as the vehicle made its way to Mumbai’s Girgaum Chowpatty on Tuesday.

A member of the family said that they use different vehicle each year for the immersion procession and this year, they rented the vintage Rolls Royce for the purpose.

“We are Jains and have been installing Ganesh idol at our home for the last 11 years,” he said. “Now, as our beloved Ganpati Bappa is departing, we have already commenced the countdown for the day he comes to us again next year,” he added.

As the luxury car moved slowly on the road leading to the immersion site, a crowd of curious onlookers kept it company. Some tried to chat up with the driver, who tried to focus on reaching the destination.

Processions for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning amid tight security and fanfare as the 10-day festival drew to a close.

The 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, which began on September 7, concluded with 'Anant Chaturdashi' on Tuesday. PTI VT VT