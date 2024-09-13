Ganpati festival: CR to run special night suburban trains between Sep 14-18

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Twenty-two special suburban trains will be run in the night from Saturday onwards in view of the ongoing Ganpati festival, an official said on Friday.

Twenty services will be operated on the main line and two on harbour line between September 14 and 18, a CR release informed.

The services will be operated between 00.05am (five minutes past midnight) to 4:55 am and will halt at all stations, the release said.

"The services on main line will be operated between CSMT-Thane and CSMT-Kalyan on the intervening night of September 14/15, September 16/17 and September 17/18. The services on harbour line will be operated between CSMT and Panvel only on the intervening night of September 17/18," it said. PTI KK BNM