Ganpati festival: More than 580 idols immersed after one-and-half days in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Nearly 600 Ganesh idols have been immersed till Thursday afternoon in Mumbai, the metropolis' civic body said.

During the 10-day festival, a large number of devotees immerse idols after one-and-half days as well as on the fifth and seventh days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, adding no untoward incident has been reported during this process from the city so far.

"A total of 583 'one-and-half-days' Ganpati idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies and artificial ponds till 3pm on Thursday, the second day of the festival. These include 575 'household' Ganpati idols and three from 'sarvajanik' (public festivity) pandals. Of the 583 idols, 326 were immersed in artificial ponds, including 321 'household' and two 'sarvajanik' idols," the official said.

This year, the BMC has earmarked 70 natural water bodies (including stretches of the seashore) and set up 288 artificial ponds for immersion, he added.

The festival, among the most patronised in Maharashtra, started on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27) and ends on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6).

As part of measures to protect the environment, the civic body has urged citizens to immerse their eco-friendly Ganpati idol in drums or buckets, while Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols that are less than 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds.

It has also asked 'sarvajanik' mandals to segregate offerings so that biodegradable material can be turned into fertiliser.

The BMC has trained more than 1000 volunteers of such mandals in handling emergency situations, including overcrowding, officials said.

The BMC has said 12 bridges over Central Railway and Western Railway lines are dangerous or are under repair and urged those taking part in Ganpati idol arrival and immersion processions to exercise utmost caution while negotiating these stretches.

These bridges include Curry Road railway flyover, Arthur Road railway flyover (Chinchpokli), Sandhurst Road railway flyover (between Grant Road and Charni Road), French Bridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road) and Lokmanya Tilak Bridge in Dadar.

"Devotees are advised to enjoy the festivities once they are off the bridges. Crowding should be avoided, and people should not halt on these bridges. Processions should move swiftly and follow all directions issued by the BMC and Mumbai police," the civic body said in its statement.

For promoting eco-friendly Ganpati festival, the BMC this year has given free land to 1022 idol makers to erect pandals, besides distribution of 990 metric tonnes of clay (shadu mati) and 10,800 litres of eco-friendly colours, including 3000 litres of primer.

While last year BMC provided 'shadu mati' to more than 200 idol makers, the figure has gone beyond 500 this time, officials informed. PTI KK BNM