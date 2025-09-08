Ganpati mandal worker electrocuted during idol immersion procession in Bhayander

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was electrocuted during a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Bhayander in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

Prateek Shah, who was part of the local Modi-Patel Ganesh mandal, came in contact with the wire powering the decorative lights put up in the area and died, he said.

"Another person was saved as those at the site managed to push him to safety with a wooden stick. The incident took place on Anant Chaturdashi," the official said.

Eyewitnesses said wires connected to lights and other cables have been tied to trees along the route in violation of safety norms, adding that authorities must take action so that lives are not lost in this manner. PTI COR BNM