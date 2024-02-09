Gaon Chalo Abhiyan will prove to be 'milestone': BJP

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The BJP on Friday said its Gaon Chalo Abhiyan will prove to be a “milestone” in increasing its vote share, with lakhs of party workers reaching out to the voters across all villages in the country under the campaign seeking their support in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said the party has formed 12 lakh 'tolis' (teams) of its workers to drive the campaign across all villages falling under 12 lakh units created by the party in rural India to achieve its goal.

The BJP has also appointed 12 lakh workers as its convenors to ensure proper implementation of the party’s poll strategy in their respective units, he said.

As many as 12 lakh party workers have been assigned to monitor and oversee the implementation of the party’s campaign in coordination with their respective teams, Gautam said, adding they will camp in their respective units to ensure effective implementation of the party's poll strategy under the campaign.

“During their ‘pravaas’, these party workers will reach every voter, every household,” he told reporters at the BJP headquarters here sharing details of the campaign.

Gautam said the party’s Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, which started on February 4 to conclude on February 11, will continue till the Lok Sabha elections are held.

BJP president JP Nadda had launched a workshop of the party workers last month ahead of the launch of the party’s 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan'.

“This Abhiyan will prove to be a milestone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda setting the target of increasing the party’s vote share to 10 per cent in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Gautam said.

“With this campaign, we will reach at least 36 crore voters,” he added. PTI PK AS AS