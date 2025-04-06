Garage owner killed, 2 injured as speeding truck hits car, roadside shop

Nagpur, Apr 6 (PTI) A 77-year-old man died and two others were injured after a speeding tipper truck collided with a car and roadside paan shop in Nagpur on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place when the car was on its way to Kalmeshwar Road, the Gittkhadan police station official said.

"Car driver Zahoor Hasan (77), who owns a popular garage, died. The truck also hit a paan shop, leaving two persons, identified as Rajkumar Dubey and Sachin Yadav, injured. Truck driver Avinash Bhoyar has been arrested. The truck's owner has also been booked," he said. PTI COR BNM