Garba events becoming 'epicentres' of 'love jihad', claims BJP minister Rane

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Monday claimed garba events during Navratri are becoming "epicentres" of "love jihad" and backed the VHP's advisory asking organisers of such programmes to thoroughly check identity documents of participants.

Talking to reporters here, the BJP minister also hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for criticising the Modi government over offensive gestures made by Pakistani players during an Asia Cup match against India in Dubai.

To a question on the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s advisory asking garba organisers to check identity documents of participants, Rane asserted there was nothing wrong in the demand made by the right-wing organisation.

"What is wrong in it? As per my information, Islam does not follow idol worship. Except for love jihad, I do not see any other reason behind Muslims participating in garba. They come to such events under false identity and harass our women. Cases of love jihad start from there," he claimed.

Garba, a popular folk dance from Gujarat, is an integral part of the Navratri festival which began on Monday (September 22).

Rane further alleged, "Garba events are becoming epicentres of love jihad. The VHP demand is justified. If someone still comes to garba, convert him as he is ready (by attending such events) to become Hindu. We will ask organisations to prepare for conversion procedure. After all, at one time in the past, we all were Hindus." "Love jihad" is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

The state fisheries and ports development minister slammed Raut over his criticism of the Centre for Pakistani players making provocative gestures during the Asia Cup match against India on Sunday. Pakistan's opening batter Sahibzada Farhan sparked a huge controversy by making gun-firing celebration with the bat after completing half-century during the match.

"Pakistani players made objectionable gestures in Dubai. If someone had done this here, we would have ensured they regretted it. Sanjay Raut should not try to teach us or Prime Minister Narendra Modi about patriotism," Rane asserted.

In response to a question, the BJP minister maintained Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray was out to destroy the political brand established by his father late Bal Thackeray.

"Late Balasaheb Thackeray was a brand, but his son Uddhav is taking special efforts to destroy it. If he is determined to destroy the brand by aligning with other parties, then we do not have to make any efforts," said Rane.

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) is an ally of the NCP (SP) and the Congress. PTI ND RSY