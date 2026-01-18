Garbage compactor falls off truck, kills sanitation worker in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 18 (PTI) A 39-year-old sanitation worker died after a hydraulic compactor hopper fell on him from a garbage truck in Nagpur on Sunday, triggering a protest by his family members and colleagues, police said.

The incident occurred around 9 am in the Budhwari Bazaar area of the city, an official said.

Victim Siddharth, alias Siddhu Chandrakant Ghodke, worked for a private company engaged by the Nagpur civic body, an official said.

According to police, Siddharth was on duty on a garbage truck. When the vehicle reached Budhwari market to unload waste, he got down and walked towards the rear portion of the truck.

Just then, the hydraulic compactor hopper got detached from the vehicle due to a technical fault and fell on Siddharth, the official said.

“The worker suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the official said.

After the accident, Siddharth’s relatives and fellow workers gathered at the Sakkardara police station. They alleged that the company’s vehicles often break down and demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family.

Police said the situation was brought under control after talks with the contractor.

"The matter is under investigation, and necessary action will be taken," the official added.