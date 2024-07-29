Garbage-free drive: Kerala CM gives instructions to district collectors

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday instructed district collectors to make the necessary preparations to implement the 'Malinyamuktham Nava Keralam' campaign, an ambitious public drive announced by the government to make the state garbage-free.

Local self-government bodies should form committees from ward to district level, and it should be ensured that the prescribed activities are carried out in a time-bound manner, the CM said.

The directions were given during an online meeting convened by Vijayan, a CMO release said.

He also wanted the collectors to hold a meeting in the presence of ministers who are in charge of various districts and prepare a report of its details.

The campaign is scheduled to begin on October 2, 2024, and conclude by March 30, 2025, on International Zero-Waste Day.

Te Left government's proposed extensive public campaign received full support at an all-party meeting called by the chief minister on July 27.

During the online meeting with collectors, the CM also asked the officials to ensure the availability of adequate stock of medicines in hospitals in the wake of the outbreak of various communicable diseases.

Further, he said that disaster management activities should be implemented effectively as the weather forecast has warned that rains will intensify in the state in the coming days.

Speaking of coastal and mountain highway projects in areas where land acquisition procedures face a hurdle, the CM said the works should be carried out after holding talks with those opposing them.

Health Minister Veena George, Revenue Minister K Rajan and Chief Secretary V Venu were also among those who took part in the meeting, the release added. PTI LGK ANE