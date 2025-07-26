Garden based on Op Sindoor will come up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) A garden based on 'Operation Sindoor' will come up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to honour the bravery of the country's armed forces, Maharashtra minister Atul Save said on Saturday.

He was speaking after unveiling a T-55 battle tank for public viewing at an event to commemorate Vijay Diwas.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year.

"A garden based on Kargil war is being built at a cost of Rs 6 crore. We have got a tank and an aircraft is in the pipeline. On similar lines, a garden based on Operation Sindoor will also come up in the city. The municipal corporation must give land and we will get funds from the state government," the state minister for Other Backward Classes said.

Municipal Commissioner G Shrikant said the Kargil Smriti Van has come up after a dumping ground was cleaned up.

"We are proud of this project. The municipal corporation will help in every way to ensure the garden on Operation Sindoor also comes up speedily," he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for the horrific terror at Pahalgam on April 22. During the operation, several sites used by terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan were decimated. The two nations agreed to cessation of hostilities on May 10. PTI AW BNM