Garhmukteshwar fair to reflect devotion, discipline and cleanliness: CM Adityanath

Hapur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the annual Kartik Purnima fair at Garhmukteshwar in Hapur district and the Tigri fair in Amroha, directing officials to ensure that the events are conducted smoothly, safely, and with full coordination among departments.

After conducting an aerial survey of the grounds, the chief minister held a review meeting. Called the event a 'mini Kumbh', he mentioned that around 40 to 45 lakh devotees visit the Ganga ghats every year for the sacred bath and deepdan ritual.

He stressed that all arrangements should be completed on time so that no devotee faces inconvenience.

"This year's fair will be organised as a 'mini Kumbh' and will become a symbol of faith, discipline, and cleanliness," Adityanath said, directing that utmost priority be given to traffic, safety, sanitation, health, drinking water, and lighting arrangements.

Emphasising the need for foolproof security, the chief minister called for the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at the Ganga ghats, with continuous CCTV and drone surveillance. Rescue boats and helpline centres should also be in place, he said.

Adityanath further instructed officials to ensure a complete ban on single-use plastic and to link the fair to the message of cleanliness and environmental protection.

Additionally, he ordered the installation of adequate chequer plates at ghats, the timely completion of dredging work in erosion-prone areas by the irrigation department, and the testing of the viability of pontoon bridges.

Directing special attention to crowd management, he said that counselling sessions should be organised to promote disciplined behaviour among devotees, and constant monitoring should be maintained through CCTV, public address systems, and an integrated control centre. Parking, vehicle safety, and cleanliness should be handled efficiently, he added.

Adityanath also ordered that the temporary toilets be equipped with zero liquid discharge systems. He instructed departments to provide changing rooms, adequate lighting, safe electricity connections, and an uninterrupted power supply throughout the fair.

He instructed that the fair area be decorated attractively and information hoardings about government welfare schemes be displayed. Adequate fire safety systems, temporary hospitals, anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines should be available, he added.

The chief minister directed that traffic diversion plans within a 20–25 km radius be implemented effectively to prevent congestion.

Highlighting Garhmukteshwar's ancient spiritual significance, Adityanath said the fair embodies the faith, spirituality, and cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

According to local belief, Garhmukteshwar holds significant mythological importance. It is said that after the Mahabharata war, Yudhishthir, Arjun, and Lord Krishna performed sacred rites here for the peace of their ancestors. The site is also believed to be where Lord Parashurama established the Mukteshwar Mahadev shrine.

The week-long Garhmukteshwar fair, scheduled from October 30 to November 5, is expected to attract lakhs of devotees for bathing, deepdan, and ancestral offerings along the holy Ganga at Brijghat and Mukteshwar ghat.