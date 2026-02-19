Garima, Gunjan and Ghazal: 3 cubs named at Chhatbir Zoo in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Punjab Forest and Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Thursday said at Chhatbir Zoo near Mohali that three female tiger cubs have been named as Garima, Gunjan and Ghazal.

Tigress Gauri gave birth to these cubs in November last year. They are now ready to be shifted to a bigger place, said an official statement.

The total number of tigers in the zoo has reached 10.

Kataruchak also said the zoo will complete its golden jubilee in the month of April and the department is contemplating to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner.