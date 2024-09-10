Garli Cooperative Training Centre not to be shifted to Una: Deputy CM

Shimla, Sep 10 (PTI) The cooperative training centre from Garli in Kangra district would not be shifted to Una and the government would strengthen all the cooperative training centres in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Bikram Singh (BJP) regarding shifting of the cooperative training centre from Garli to Una, Agnihotri said that the training centre set up at Garli in 1981 has boarding and training facility for 60 trainees and this centre would continue to function without any obstruction.

He said that the Cooperative movement in India started from Una in 1892 and spread all over the country in the past 133 years. The first Society was constituted by Mian Hira Singh in Panjawar in Una but it was not registered and the first society was registered in 1904.

To pay reverence to the pioneer of the cooperative movement, the Panjawar training centre has been named after Mian Hira Singh and the foundation stone of the centre to be built at a cost of Rs 8 crore was laid on February 8, 2024.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between registered cooperative Societies and the secretary Cooperative Development on August 3, 2024, and both the Garli and Una training centres would continue to function simultaneously, he added.