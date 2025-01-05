Garlic smuggled from China seized near Siliguri

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) Garlic allegedly smuggled from China were seized by the SSB near Siliguri in northern West Bengal's Darjeeling district, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the 41st battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted two pick-up vans in Rathkhola in the Naxalbari police station area, they said.

About 300 bags of Chinese garlic were found in those vans, they added.

The suspected smugglers, however, managed to flee from the spot.

An investigation has been started, officials said. PTI CORR BSM SOM