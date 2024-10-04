Garment factory worker found dead in Ghaziabad, rape and murder suspected

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was found murdered here in a forest area near Mandola village, police said on Friday.

She was lying in a semi-nude state with injuries to her head, face and private parts, they said, adding that it was too early to confirm if it was a case of rape and murder.

Police said the victim, a resident of Tronica City police station area, worked as a thread cutter in a jeans factory.

According to her son, when the woman did not return home by 9.30 pm on Thursday, her family contacted her colleagues at the factory who confirmed that she had left the factory on time at 8.30 pm.

Police found a body found in the jungle and the victim's son identified it. Her earrings were also missing, they said.

DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari said, "While it is too early to confirm if the woman was raped and murdered, we are waiting for the post-mortem report. No signs of struggle were found at the scene." Police are gathering evidence by reviewing CCTV footage, and a dog squad and forensic team have been deployed to collect samples for investigation.