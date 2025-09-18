Garment trader commits suicide over financial distress in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 18 (PTI) A 55-year-old garment trader allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Moti Jheel here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Bathla, they said.

According to ASP City Satyanarain Prajapat, Bathla's body was found floating in the lake and has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway.

Family members told police that Bathla had been depressed over financial losses in his business, which may have driven him to take the extreme step, they said. PTI CORR ABN NB NB