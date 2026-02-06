Garment vendor killed, another injured in Delhi over car mirror dispute; 4 held

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old garment vendor was stabbed to death and another man was injured following a dispute over a damaged car side mirror that escalated due to old enmity, police said on Friday.

Police have apprehended four people, including two juveniles, in the case.

They said a PCR call was received at Badarpur police station at 10 pm on Thursday regarding a stabbing incident in the Gautampuri area.

A police team rushed to the spot immediately, where a large crowd had gathered, and bloodstains were found at the scene.

"Initial inquiry based on eyewitness accounts revealed that the altercation began after the side mirror of a car was broken. The argument soon turned violent due to longstanding enmity between the two groups," a senior police officer said.

The scene of the crime was secured, and a crime team was called to collect forensic evidence.

The victims were identified as Arun (25), a garment vendor, and Shivam (25), who works as housekeeping staff at AIIMS. Both sustained multiple stab wounds and were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

"Arun succumbed to his injuries during treatment after suffering a fatal stab wound in the gluteal region. Shivam sustained a stab injury in the epigastric region and is undergoing treatment. He is stable and recovering," the officer said.

Following the incident, multiple police teams were formed, and raids were conducted in the area, leading to the detention of four accused, all residents of Gautampuri.

Two 16-year-old juveniles were apprehended, including the main accused and two others -- Amar (25) and Vicky (31) -- were arrested. Police said that all four of them are school dropouts, and two of them are unemployed.

Police have also recovered the weapon used by the accused.

"A case has been registered under sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events. PTI BM HIG HIG