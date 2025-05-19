Garments shop gutted in fire in Bhopal; none hurt

Bhopal, May 19 (PTI) A garments shop was gutted in a fire in Bhopal on Monday evening though there was no casualty, an official said.

The fire broke out in the shop located in the Malviya Nagar area of the Madhya Pradesh capital at around 6 pm and it was brought under control in about half an hour, Bhopal Municipal Corporation's in-charge officer Saurabh Kumar Patel said.

There was no loss of life or injury to anyone, but the outlet stocked with clothes was reduced to ashes, he informed.

Prima facie, the cause of the blaze was an electrical short circuit, Patel said.

A fire tender and three water tankers were used to extinguish the fire, he added.

Since it was a weekly holiday in the commercial area, there was not much crowd in the otherwise busy market. PTI MAS RSY