Garrison Engineer office staffer held for bribery remanded in CBI custody till Jun 9

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) A special CBI court on Friday remanded a junior engineer at Garrison Engineer office in Mumbai's Navy Nagar to police custody till June 9 in a bribery case.

Dinesh Pandey was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from a contractor to clear a building repair bill.

The CBI told court Pandey was caught red-handed and the bribe amount of Rs 3.4 lakh was recovered from a cupboard in his office in Naval Officers Family Residential Area (NOFRA) here.

The CBI sought five-day custody of Pandey citing the need to probe the source of the bribe amount.

There was also need to probe if other officials are involved since Pandey has alleged he needed to share the bribe amount, the CBI told court.

The CBI said it needs to investigate a potential larger conspiracy where Pandey may have habitually collected bribe money.

The court, considering the probe agency's plea, allowed the custody of Pandey. PTI AVI BNM