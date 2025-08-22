Garuda Aerospace launches defence drone facility near Chennai

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) A defence drone facility aimed at strengthening the country's defence capabilities under the Centre’s 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision was inaugurated near here on Friday by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

Developed by drone startup Garuda Aerospace, the facility would manufacture advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to meet the country's defence needs, he said at an event near Chennai.

The launch of the facility also saw the unveiling of 5 UAV systems, which include Avalanche Victim Drone, Swarm Drone, and Canister Dropping Drone.

Speaking on the occasion, Seth said, "Today marks a historic step in India's journey towards Atmanirbhar in defence and technology with the inauguration of Garuda Aerospace's world-class drone facility in Chennai.This hub is not just manufacturing advanced UAV systems, it represents a complete ecosystem of design, Research and Development, incubation, certification and production." "The synergy between Agni College of Technology and Garuda Aerospace highlights how technical education, research and industrial capability can align with Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat to build niche technologies, ensure quality standards and create global leadership in drones," he said in a release on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence is committed to supporting such initiatives that safeguard our skies, empower the armed forces, and advance India's position as a future global drone hub, he noted.

Garuda Aerospace also announced the upcoming Defence Park in Cheyyur, Chengalpattu district. Spread over 76 acres, the facility is planned as a hub for drone innovation.

The company's Founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said, "At Garuda Aerospace, our mission is to make India self-reliant in defence drone technology. By 2027, we aim to ensure that India is not only prepared for the future of drone warfare but is also setting global benchmarks in innovation and reliability." Garuda Aerospace also introduced a Free Remote Pilot Certification programme for defence personnel with the first batch of Jawans receiving their certifications from the Minister.

Later, Seth unveiled the 'Garuda Raksha Udaan 2025 Impact Book' that traces the history of Garuda Aerospace's journey, milestones and contribution to India's drone technology solution. PTI VIJ ROH