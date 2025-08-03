Gas agency manager shot at in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Aug 3 (PTI) Five unidentified motorcycle-borne armed assailants allegedly shot at the manager of an LPG agency and decamped with cash in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

Speaking to reporters, Muzaffarpur (Rural) Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Prabhakar, said, "The incident took place in Barkagaon locality under the jurisdiction of Karja police station on Saturday evening. According to locals, five unidentified motorcycle-borne armed assailants entered the LPG gas agency and started firing." "Dheeraj Shahi, manager of the agency, was sitting inside his office. The assailants opened fire at him as well and decamped with cash," he said.

Shahi sustained multiple bullet injuries and was admitted to a government hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, the officer added.

A case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the criminals, the SP added.