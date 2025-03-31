Gas cylinder blast triggers fire at market in Varanasi; no one injured

Varanasi, Mar 31 (PTI) A gas cylinder explosion triggered a fire in a night market near the Varanasi Cantt railway station on Monday morning, damaging several shops in the area, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they added. Sigra station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Mishra said the incident occurred under pillar No. 59 in front of the railway station due to a gas cylinder explosion.

Upon receiving information, firemen and police rushed to the spot and doused the flames after some effort.

While some shops were damaged by the fire, no injuries or loss of life were reported, Mishra said. PTI COR ABN ARI