Gas cylinder delivery worker sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) A special court in Thane convicted a 44-year-old gas cylinder delivery worker for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2019 and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for ten years.

The special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act cases court judge DS Deshmukh also fined the accused, Noor Mohammad Hussain Khan, Rs 10,000, to be given to the victim.

The girl is also entitled to additional compensation as per legal provisions, the judge stated in the order released on Monday.

The judge noted in the order that the prosecution had successfully proved all the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

Special Public Prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre said Khan raped the girl, a daughter of his neighbour, in his house on May 23, 2019. He had also sexually assaulted the girl in the past.

After the girl confided in her parents, an FIR was registered, leading to Khan's arrest. Seven prosecution witnesses were examined in the court during the trial. PTI COR NSK