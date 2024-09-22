Gas cylinder found on rail track in UP, goods train driver applies emergency brakes

Kanpur, Sep 22 (PTI) An empty gas cylinder was found placed on the tracks by the loco pilot of a goods train, who applied emergency brakes and stopped the train near Prempur railway station in Lucknow on Sunday, the second such incident in the state this month.

Police said the incident occurred at 8:10 am when the train was going to Allahabad from Kanpur.

"It was found that the cylinder was of five litre capacity and empty. It was removed from the track. The matter is being investigated," a statement issued by the local police said.

Earlier on September 8, an attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks.

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt. Due to being hit by the train, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks. PTI CDN DV DV