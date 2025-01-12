Gas cylinders explode on street food cart in Parbhani; none hurt

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Two gas cylinders exploded on a street food cart in Maharashtra's Parbhani, and no one was injured in the incident, an official from the fire department said on Sunday.

The blasts occurred on a 'vada pav' cart on Vasmat Road, and the fire department received a call at 12.11 am, the official said.

Two gas cylinders on the cart exploded one after the other, he said, adding that there was no report of injuries to anyone.

The official said the cart was destroyed in the blaze. The fire was doused in 30 minutes. PTI ZA ARU