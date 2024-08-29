Gas delivery agent found hanging in south Delhi home

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A 26-year-old gas delivery agent allegedly hanged himself in his rented house in south Delhi's Sultanpur village, police said on Thursday.

Akhilesh, the deceased, was a native of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to police, on Wednesday, when he did not respond to their calls, the neighbours broke open his home's door.

When inside, they found Akhilesh hanging from the ceiling fan, the officer said. No suicide note was found inside the room.

His body was taken for post mortem and proceedings under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is on, police said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN