Gas leak at cold storage facility causes panic in Etawah, one worker faints

Etawah, Mar 24 (PTI) An ammonia gas leak at a cold storage facility near Datawali village on Etawah-Basrehar road here triggered panic on Monday.

One worker fainted after being exposed to the gas, officials said. He was given first aid and safely revived.

Officials said the fire brigade has brought the situation under control.

Chief Fire Officer Subhash Kumar said they received information about the leak at around 9.30 am. Two fire service units were immediately dispatched to the site.

"Our team used water sprays to neutralise the leaked gas," he said.

The fire fighters also managed to seal the leakage by shutting the valves on both sides of the damaged pipeline.

Fire station in-charge Sanat Kumar Patel said, "We then used exhaust fans to expel the gas trapped inside the facility. After replacing the faulty pipeline and valves, we successfully stopped the leakage and averted a major accident." PTI COR KIS RUK RUK