Gas leak from pipeline triggers fire in UP's Jaunpur; major accident averted, two injured

Jaunpur (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) A major accident was averted after a gas leak in an Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL) pipeline triggered a fire in Kotwali area of Jaunpur city on Wednesday, leaving two people injured, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Phool Mandi area near the Sipah police outpost when an excavator (JCB) allegedly hit the service regulator board of the pipeline, leading to a rapid gas leak.

Circle Officer (City) Goldy Gupta said while employees present at the site were attempting to plug the leak, a sudden blaze erupted. The flames quickly spread towards a nearby bamboo structure, creating panic among residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity.

On receiving information, a fire brigade team led by the Jaunpur fire officer rushed to the spot. Firefighters brought the blaze under control using fire extinguishers, a bullet tanker and buckets, officials said.

"Prompt action by the fire brigade helped avert a major mishap," Gupta said.

Meanwhile, IOAGPL employees present at the site managed to completely shut the gas supply, after which the situation was brought under control.

Two persons sustained partial burn injuries in the incident and were hospitalised, police said.

Local residents said had the fire not been contained in time, a major explosion could have occurred, affecting nearby shops and residential areas.

The administration has initiated an inquiry into the incident, officials added.