Gas-leak threat in Naraina forces school evacuation; fire tenders rushed

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Students on Monday were evacuated from a school after a foul smell was reported emanating from a gas godown in west Delhi's Naraina area, police said.

Advertisment

Teams from NDRF, Delhi Police, and Delhi Fire Service rushed to the spot and started the evacuation, they said.

"PCR calls were received regarding a foul smell in the area of C-block, Naraina. After getting calls, the concerned agencies have responded to the situation and taken required precautionary measures," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), Vichitra Veer.

"We are examining the matter. Appropriate legal action will be initiated based on the facts," the DCP said.

Advertisment

The DFS said that it got a call at 12.18 pm from a person saying that some gas or chemical is leaking from drums kept in a godown.

"Immediately a fire tender were responded with leading fireman. And on further demand three more fire tenders were pressed into duty," an official of the Delhi Fire Service in a statement said.

The DFS said prima facie it seems some type of chemical fumes/gas with pungent smell is leaking from containers kept in the godown premises.

"The gas/fumes are not identified yet. The area was cordoned-off by the teams of police, NDRF, and DDMA. Water sprinkling was done to stop the spread of gas leakage," said the official. PTI BM BM VN VN