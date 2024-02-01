Gas leakage after LPG tanker hits flyover side wall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tanker carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) dashed against the side wall of a flyover in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Thursday morning, leading to gas leakage from the vehicle, officials said.

The police appealed to the people residing in 500 metres periphery of the accident spot not to switch on their cooking stoves to prevent any untoward incident.

Vehicular movement in the area was blocked and the power supply was disconnected as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

The tanker hit the crash barrier at the entry point of the flyover in Cidco Chowk area on Jalna road at around 5 am and suffered damage, leading to gas leakage, a police official said.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and sprayed water over the tanker.

The police and the fire brigade appealed to the residents in 500 metres radius of the spot not to switch on their cooking stoves.

"We are trying to shift the gas from the tanker to another vehicle to control the leakage. The road has been blocked for traffic and electricity supply has also been disconnected," a police official said.