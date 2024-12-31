Gas leakage at industrial unit in Jaipur causes panic, no casualties reported

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Panic gripped people due to gas leakage at an industrial unit in the Vishwakarma industrial area here on Tuesday, officials said, adding no casualties occurred.

The incident happened at the Ajmera gas plant where two big tankers were installed for the storage of CO2 gas. The valve of the tanker broke due to gas pressure, Assistant Fire Officer, Vishwakarma, Bhanwar Singh Hada said.

He said that the situation was completely controlled by the fire brigade. The leakage led to zero visibility in the area, officials said.

SHO Rajendra Sharma said gas was filled in a tanker of the plant on Saturday. He said that a police team reached the spot with fire brigade and got the main valve of the plant closed to stop the leakage. PTI AG MNK MNK