Gas leaks from drugs manufacturing unit in Palghar

Palghar, Jul 13 (PTI) A suspected Bromine gas leak from a drugs factory in Tarapur industrial area in Palghar district on Saturday affected some persons, an official said.

Palghar District Disaster Management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the leak was reported at around 1:30 PM, following which teams of disaster cell personnel, fire brigade, and factory inspectors rushed to the spot to identify the problem and take corrective measures.

"Some people in the vicinity of the factory complained of nausea and giddiness. The exact number of the affected residents is being ascertained as teams are busy plugging the leak," he added. PTI COR NSK