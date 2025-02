New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A gas pipeline in Delhi's Najafgarh area caught fire in the early hours of Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident, a fire official said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the incident was reported at 3.28 am near Tuda Mandi and four fire tenders were rushed to the site.

The fire department brought the blaze under control in half an hour, and no casualties have been reported, a DFS official said.