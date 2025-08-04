Gas tanker catches fire on bridge; no injuries

Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) A gas tanker carrying 19 tonnes of non-flammable compressed Argon gas caught fire on a bridge along the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Monday, triggering panic, officials said.

Swift action by emergency responders led to dousing the blaze within 30 minutes at around 3:30 PM, and no injuries were reported.

The tanker was en route from Mahape in Navi Mumbai to Gujarat, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The fire was reported when the tanker was crossing the Patlipada bridge, following which the driver halted the vehicle and exited safely.

After receiving the call, fire brigade officials rushed to the spot with two fire tenders and a rescue vehicle. Disaster management cell personnel were also mobilised. Two towing vans and a crane were also deployed to assist in firefighting and recovery operations, Tadvi added.

"The fire was successfully doused within 30 minutes of the initial call, thanks to coordinated efforts from all responding departments," said Tadvi, adding that there were no injuries or casualties.

However, the burning tanker resulted in a traffic snarl on the busy Ghodbunder Road, a key arterial route. Efforts to remove the affected tanker from the bridge are underway. PTI COR NSK