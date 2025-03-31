Gas tanker caught transporting illegal liquor worth Rs 1.10 crore in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) Police recovered 898 crates of illegal foreign liquor from a commercial gas tanker in a village here, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police officer, the recovered crates contained 80,006.4 litres of liquor in a total of 10,776 bottles. The total cost of the recovered liquor is reported to be about Rs 1.10 crore.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Naxal) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi on Sunday said that police received information from an informer late on Saturday night that illegal liquor was being brought in an Indane gas tanker.

Based on the information received, when the police intercepted the tanker and searched it. A large quantity of illegal foreign liquor was recovered from it.

On interrogation by the police, the driver showed a tax invoice issued by the Indian Oil Corporation. The said invoice was from the Jalandhar terminal of the Indian Oil Corporation. It was issued in favour of a gas service located in Jhansi. The illegal liquor was being transported in the tanker under the cover of gas transportation papers.

On being questioned by the police, the driver said that he was taking the liquor from Jalandhar to Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Police have arrested the tanker driver identified as Jagmal Singh, a resident of Balotra district in Rajasthan. Further investigation is underway.