Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) A gas tanker overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the early hours of Monday near Shahapur town in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, said Disaster Management Officer Sakib Kharbe.

The HP gas tanker was headed to Nashik when it overturned near Dhagaon in Shahpur, around 55 km from Thane.

Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot to ensure that gas was not leaked. Police personnel also joined them. PTI COR NSK