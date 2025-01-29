Gas tanker overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; traffic hit

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) A gas tanker overturned near a tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, affecting the movement of vehicles, police said.

The incident took place near Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district when the tanker, reportedly travelling at high speed, lost control due to the slope and overturned. Soon after the accident, gas was found leaking from the tanker, causing panic among motorists, an official said.

The tanker was carrying propylene gas, which is highly flammable. As a precautionary measure, THE police immediately closed traffic towards Mumbai to prevent any untoward incident.

The route was restored after some time.

Due to the accident and traffic diversion, long queues of vehicles formed on the expressway, causing inconvenience to commuters, the official added.